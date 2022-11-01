Fairfield Elementary placed on temporary lockdown, police determine no threat

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fairfield Elementary was placed on temporary lockdown on Tuesday due to a possible threat.

Maumee Police say there was a report of a man carrying a rifle in the area of the school but not on school grounds.

After searching, police located the victim and said there was no rifle found and determined there was no threat. The lockdown only lasted for a few minutes.

Police say the school was notified of the report as a precautionary measure.

