Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Fairfield Elementary placed on temporary lockdown, police determine no threat

Fairfield Elementary
Fairfield Elementary(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fairfield Elementary was placed on temporary lockdown on Tuesday due to a possible threat.

Maumee Police say there was a report of a man carrying a rifle in the area of the school but not on school grounds.

After searching, police located the victim and said there was no rifle found and determined there was no threat. The lockdown only lasted for a few minutes.

Police say the school was notified of the report as a precautionary measure.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Georgia said three high school students were among four killed in a rollover crash...
Police: 3 high school students among 4 killed in rollover crash
It's due to a crash just over the state line
Sheriff: Man standing in center lane of I-75 hit by multiple vehicles, dies
Police responded to the Marathon gas station at Talmadge and Sylvania Sunday evening for...
Police investigate gas station shooting at Talmadge and Sylvania
Fuel drum from fatal BP-Husky fire.
Investigators believe accidental chemical release caused fatal BP-Husky fire
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River

Latest News

A Bedford woman, who's brother was killed in the Parkland shooting, addressed the shooter at...
Local woman addresses Parkland shooter at sentencing
One Government Center in Toledo, Ohio.
Toledo City Council suspends City Auditor
The 37th Annual Adopt America Network Home For Good Gala will honor the Liggens family.
Family to be honored by Adopt America Network at annual gala
Ohio is now accepting bids to build dozens of electrical charging stations to support the...
Ohio takes EV charging station bids: Will they be near you? (interactive map)