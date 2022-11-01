Family to be honored by Adopt America Network at annual gala

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Pictures are proof you can pack a lot into five years as a family. Just ask Rayquel Liggens.

The 11-year-old is in 6th grade at Whittier Elementary in Toledo. She has three siblings, but they’re with other families in the Cleveland area. Just like Rayquel, they’re adopted.

“Well, it took a long time to get Rayquel. Took five years to find a child for us,” explained Francine Liggens. She and her husband Harold searched for the perfect fit to their family by attending adoption events and working with organizations like Adopt America Network.

Harold says his two biological sons passed away at the ages of 17 and 23 from a condition called Ataxia.

“Pretty experienced parent, it’s just this is something Francine really wanted, so I tried by best to make it happen,” said Harold.

In 2017, Rayquel officially became a Liggens, and with that, came the typical ups and downs of every family.

“Sometimes, she has little problems that we have to help her with, cause sometimes she just gets curious and into some thing sometimes. She needs to be supervised and watched a lot,” said Francine.

“They’re nice. They’re kind, and helpful sometimes, and they care about me,” Rayquel said about her adoptive parents.

This Saturday, November 5, 2022, the Liggens family will be the guests of honor at the 37th annual Adopt America Network Home for Good Gala. It’s another big moment on the journey of a lifetime together.

