Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Family to be honored by Adopt America Network at annual gala

The Liggens Family adopted 11-year-old Rayquel in 2017
The 37th Annual Adopt America Network Home For Good Gala will honor the Liggens family.
The 37th Annual Adopt America Network Home For Good Gala will honor the Liggens family.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Pictures are proof you can pack a lot into five years as a family. Just ask Rayquel Liggens.

The 11-year-old is in 6th grade at Whittier Elementary in Toledo. She has three siblings, but they’re with other families in the Cleveland area. Just like Rayquel, they’re adopted.

“Well, it took a long time to get Rayquel. Took five years to find a child for us,” explained Francine Liggens. She and her husband Harold searched for the perfect fit to their family by attending adoption events and working with organizations like Adopt America Network.

Harold says his two biological sons passed away at the ages of 17 and 23 from a condition called Ataxia.

“Pretty experienced parent, it’s just this is something Francine really wanted, so I tried by best to make it happen,” said Harold.

In 2017, Rayquel officially became a Liggens, and with that, came the typical ups and downs of every family.

“Sometimes, she has little problems that we have to help her with, cause sometimes she just gets curious and into some thing sometimes. She needs to be supervised and watched a lot,” said Francine.

“They’re nice. They’re kind, and helpful sometimes, and they care about me,” Rayquel said about her adoptive parents.

This Saturday, November 5, 2022, the Liggens family will be the guests of honor at the 37th annual Adopt America Network Home for Good Gala. It’s another big moment on the journey of a lifetime together.

For more information about the gala, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Georgia said three high school students were among four killed in a rollover crash...
Police: 3 high school students among 4 killed in rollover crash
It's due to a crash just over the state line
Sheriff: Man standing in center lane of I-75 hit by multiple vehicles, dies
Police responded to the Marathon gas station at Talmadge and Sylvania Sunday evening for...
Police investigate gas station shooting at Talmadge and Sylvania
Fuel drum from fatal BP-Husky fire.
Investigators believe accidental chemical release caused fatal BP-Husky fire
Chase leads police from Findlay to Northwood

Latest News

The Ohio U.S. Senate candidates are making their rounds in northwest Ohio this week before the...
Ohio U.S. Senate candidates to visit NW Ohio before Election Day
Dense fog possible for the next two mornings, as highs climb to the 70s. Dan Smith explains.
11/1: Dan's Tuesday Noon Forecast
Metamorphosis
The creator and star of 'Metamorphosis' talks about the new thriller
Ballet
American Ballet Theater makes their first trip ever to Toledo