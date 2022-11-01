Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Gov. DeSantis and Sen. Rubio open largest polling leads a week away from Election Day

Gov. DeSantis and Sen. Rubio open largest polling leads a week away from Election Day
Gov. DeSantis and Sen. Rubio open largest polling leads a week away from Election Day(DC Bureau)
By David Ade
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A week away from Election Day and Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) and Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) are both showing the strongest polling advantages in their respective races.

According to RealClearPolitics’ polling averages, Gov. DeSantis is showing a 12 points lead over former governor and congressman Charlie Crist. Sen. Rubio is holding an eight point advantage over Congresswoman Val Demings (D-Fla.)

2006 was the last time a Florida gubernatorial race was won by more than two points, and 2002 was the last time a winning margin exceeded double digits. According to polling averages, Gov. DeSantis appears to be primed to surpass both marks.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Georgia said three high school students were among four killed in a rollover crash...
Police: 3 high school students among 4 killed in rollover crash
It's due to a crash just over the state line
Sheriff: Man standing in center lane of I-75 hit by multiple vehicles, dies
Police responded to the Marathon gas station at Talmadge and Sylvania Sunday evening for...
Police investigate gas station shooting at Talmadge and Sylvania
Fuel drum from fatal BP-Husky fire.
Investigators believe accidental chemical release caused fatal BP-Husky fire
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River

Latest News

Bill Galston, Brookings Institute
Political experts skeptical that political parties can gain votes from each other’s base in the midterms
13abc Voter Guide: 2022 Midterm Election
On the ballot: Michigan's Proposal 2 would change voting policies
What statewide issues are on the ballot in Michigan?
A trio of ballot proposals are on Michigan's general election ballot that deal with term...
Ballot proposals key highlights of Michigan election
According to the state constitution, the South Dakota State Treasurer is responsible for...
Meet the Candidates: State Treasurer