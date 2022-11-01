Law enforcement shares trick-or-treating safety tips for kids, parents, and drivers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Halloween is meant to be fun, but there are some things kids, parents, and drivers should be aware of before heading out Monday night.

Toledo Police and the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office said one of the biggest safety concerns during trick-or-treating is kids getting over-excited and crossing the street without looking.

Lt. Paul Davis, the public information officer for TPD said parents should remind their kids of traffic safety. Even if you are trick-or-treating in a quiet neighborhood, cars will be out.

“Keep an eye on your kids and make sure you’re watching them before or as they cross the street,” said Lt. Davis. “Cross the street with them and hold their hands.”

Lt. Davis said drivers should also be extra careful.

“At some point, children are going to run across the street, so you need to make sure that you are driving slow, you’re not being distracted, you’re not looking at your phone or the radio, and just be attentive to your surroundings,” said Lt. Davis.

Anya Carpenter is taking her three-year-old daughter trick-or-treating and said she’s a little worried about people on the roads.

“There are a lot of drunk drivers out on Halloween, especially from all the Halloween parties and everything,” Carpenter said.

But Carpenter’s biggest fear is someone tampering with her daughter’s candy.

“I was kind of worried about everything since they were saying about the fentanyl coming in the packs and stuff. I was going to go, make sure I eat some candy first and then distribute it out. Ever since I saw that on the news, I was really scared,” said Carpenter.

Captain Matt Leuttke with the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office cautions to not eat any candy until you are able to get home and inspect it all with a light on.

“Parents look at the candy before your children eat it and make sure that it’s sealed. We don’t recommend that you let them eat anything that is open or anything that’s homemade. If you find something that’s open, just throw it out,” said Captain Leuttke.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.