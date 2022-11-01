Man injured by police during traffic stop recalls the incident

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Quantrell Thomas was pulled over by Toledo Police for traffic violations last Monday. When officers ran a record check, they discovered verified warrants and asked him to put his hands behind his back.

Thomas said he stepped away, and the officer proceeded to take him to the ground.

“Yeah, I resisted a little , but nothing to get beat down by a cop. Who is supposed to be my friend, supposed to help me out? But instead, they just beat me,” said Thomas.

Thomas said although he was not completely in the right, the officer’s actions were excessive.

One officer punched Thomas in the face and torso multiple times, leaving scars and a black eye.

“I was telling them like please, man, stop. Everything is going good right now, man. Just talk to me. Then while he was holding me down, this other officer came and punch me in the face twice. And then I was like, dang, you really just socked me, you punch me in my face, and he hit me several more times in my face,” said Thomas.

Thomas said he recognizes that he should not have resisted initially. However, he believes the punching should have never continued.

“All they had to do was come help detain me, just grab me and put my hands behind my back instead of physically punch me in my face,” said Thomas.

The Toledo Police Department said the officer’s actions were justified. TPD said Thomas was attempting to reach for the officer’s belt, but Thomas said that is not true. TPD told 13abc the officers acted within department policy. Thomas said he’s called the department multiple times to get information on the investigation into the use of excessive force. He’s yet to hear back.

” He was trying to get my hands, but I was already punched several times in the face, and I was beaten. It was wrong, and I don’t think that should’ve happened,” said Thomas.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.