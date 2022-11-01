November 1st Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After some clouds and mist early today, the afternoon will be sunny with a high in the middle 60s. Dense and widespread fog is possible tonight and it could last through late morning in spots. More patchy fog is possible on Thursday morning, with afternoon sunshine. Highs will warm back into the 70s for late week. A near record high is expected on Saturday. A few showers are possible Sunday morning. Highs will be in the 60s early next week.

