Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

November 1st Weather Forecast

Dense Fog Possible Tonight
By Ross Ellet
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After some clouds and mist early today, the afternoon will be sunny with a high in the middle 60s. Dense and widespread fog is possible tonight and it could last through late morning in spots. More patchy fog is possible on Thursday morning, with afternoon sunshine. Highs will warm back into the 70s for late week. A near record high is expected on Saturday. A few showers are possible Sunday morning. Highs will be in the 60s early next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's due to a crash just over the state line
Sheriff: Man standing in center lane of I-75 hit by multiple vehicles, dies
Police responded to the Marathon gas station at Talmadge and Sylvania Sunday evening for...
Police investigate gas station shooting at Talmadge and Sylvania
Fuel drum from fatal BP-Husky fire.
Investigators believe accidental chemical release caused fatal BP-Husky fire
Police in Georgia said three high school students were among four killed in a rollover crash...
Police: 3 high school students among 4 killed in rollover crash
Chase leads police from Findlay to Northwood

Latest News

November 1st Weather Forecast
November 1st Weather Forecast
10/31/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
10/31/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
10/31/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
10/31/22: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
10/31/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
10/31/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast