Ohio U.S. Senate candidates to visit NW Ohio before Election Day

The Ohio U.S. Senate candidates are making their rounds in northwest Ohio this week before the election on Nov. 8.(wtvg)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio U.S. Senate candidates are making their rounds in northwest Ohio this week before the election on Nov. 8.

According to organizers, on Nov. 1, both JD Vance and Tim Ryan will join Fox News for a town hall. The town hall will air on the Fox News Channel at 6 p.m.

Organizers say Ryan will be in northwest Ohio on:

  • Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 2 p.m.
    • 2821 Nebraska Ave. in Toledo
  • Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 6 p.m.
    • Doyt Perry Stadium at Bowling Green State University

Organizers say Vance will be in northwest Ohio on:

