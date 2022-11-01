Ohio U.S. Senate candidates to visit NW Ohio before Election Day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio U.S. Senate candidates are making their rounds in northwest Ohio this week before the election on Nov. 8.

According to organizers, on Nov. 1, both JD Vance and Tim Ryan will join Fox News for a town hall. The town hall will air on the Fox News Channel at 6 p.m.

Organizers say Ryan will be in northwest Ohio on:

Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 2 p.m. 2821 Nebraska Ave. in Toledo

Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. Doyt Perry Stadium at Bowling Green State University



Organizers say Vance will be in northwest Ohio on:

Friday, Nov. 4 at 9:30 a.m. “Fighting and Winning for Ohio” Bus Tour 6940 Hall St. in Holland



See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.