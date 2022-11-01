Birthday Club
Toledo City Council amends legislation for medical debt relief measure

By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council is planning to amend its legislation for its medical debt relief ordinance.

According to officials, the council will consider approving an $800,000 plan rather than the original quote of up to $200 million.

This change in legislation aligns with the Lucas County Commissioner’s commitment of $800,000 for relief.

Commissioners said on Tuesday they’d like to partner with the nonprofit RIP Medical Debt. The nonprofit will work with hospitals to purchase debt in bundles at a discounted rate, therefore eliminating medical debt for many people. The longer debt goes unpaid, the cheaper it is for RIP Medical Debt to purchase.

This move would be funded by the American Rescue Plan Act Funds to buy up debt from creditors to pennies on the dollar.

While council members have yet to take a vote on the measure, city council may take up the issue next week.

