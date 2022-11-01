Toledo City Council suspends City Auditor

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council held a special council meeting on Tuesday to vote on the employment of the City Auditor and moved to suspend him for 30 days before reviewing his job performance and duties.

Toledo City Council announced Monday it would hold a special meeting Tuesday to vote on the auditor’s employment.

City Auditor Jake Jaksetic previously told council members that he has not been informed of any wrongdoing on his part. He said he tried to log onto his work laptop last week and IT told him it had been disabled. He also said a city attorney demanded his resignation and told him he would be fired at the next council meeting absent his resignation.

Emails and documents obtained by 13abc show Jaksetic believes the administration is retaliating against him. In a letter he sent to city council members, Jaksetic said he was targeted for shedding light on alleged awarded contracts based on personal connections as well as what he called $1 million expenditure of taxpayer money to advance the mayor and law director’s political aspirations in regard to the Summit Street reconstruction project. That same project sparked questioning from the FBI.

