Toledo considers having Tam-O-Shanter run Ottawa Park ice rink

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The next time you hit the ice at Toledo’s Ottawa Park skating rink it might be run by another group.

In an effort to maximize the potential of one of the area’s few outdoors rinks, the city of Toledo is looking to Sylvania. In the next few weeks Toledo city council will consider having Tam-O-Shanter in Sylvania oversee the operations.

As the city of Toledo negotiated with Tam-O Shanter to run operating at the Ottawa Park ice rink, one Toledo priority rose above all: The public needed to maintain its access. With everyone in agreement a deal was reached.

“Our crews work very hard to maintain the ice, but it wasn’t their full time job. So having ice experts managing the facility - I’m hoping our ice will be available and in good quality more often,” said Joe Fausnaugh, director of Parks, Recreation, and Youth Services with the city of Toledo.

It’s a 5-year agreement, with an annual rent of $5. Operating expenses will be paid by Tam-O. The city and Tam-O will share net revenue 50-50.

Big changes are already on the way. New chillers should be there any day now to replace the nearly 50-year-old ones. Public skating and events will remain and hopefully increase.

“So every time you drive by it seems like somebody is using the ice rink,” said Fausnaugh.

Tam-O-Shanter already offers three sheets of ice and the addition of Ottawa Park will expand options. Both the city and Tam-O say they’ll meet annually to discuss long-term maintenance adding not only another option for skating but with some changes maybe even something we’ve never seen in this area.

“One of the most exciting things we’ve discussed is putting a cover over the ice so it would maintain that open air feel,” Fausnaugh.

Toledo leaders say all revenue made from the deal will go right back into the facility for maintenance and they’ll work with city council going forward on a schedule of big capital improvements.

