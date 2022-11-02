Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

11/2: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Patchy fog again Thursday; 70s through Saturday
The fog is lifting, the sun is shining... and we'll have a similar Thursday, too. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Patchy dense fog led to plenty of school delays and slower commutes this morning, and we could have a repeat performance in some spots Thursday -- though that also includes the afternoon sun, warming us to the 70s to close out the week. The unseasonable warmth will last through Saturday, when our next front arrives Saturday night, with scattered showers out ahead of it for that afternoon. Highs won’t tumble too much, back to the mid-60s entering next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Georgia said three high school students were among four killed in a rollover crash...
Police: 3 high school students among 4 killed in rollover crash
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Patients want to know if the office will reopen.
Toledo orthodontist back behind bars for federal probation violation
One Government Center in Toledo, Ohio.
Toledo City Council suspends City Auditor, council president avoids removal
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Houston cops seek shooters in Migos rapper Takeoff’s slaying

Latest News

The fog is lifting, the sun is shining... and we'll have a similar Thursday, too. Dan Smith...
11/2: Dan's Wednesday Noon Forecast
Warm & Sunny Week
November 2nd Weather Forecast
November 2nd Weather Forecast
November 2nd Weather Forecast
11/1/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/1/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast