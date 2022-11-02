11/2: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Patchy dense fog led to plenty of school delays and slower commutes this morning, and we could have a repeat performance in some spots Thursday -- though that also includes the afternoon sun, warming us to the 70s to close out the week. The unseasonable warmth will last through Saturday, when our next front arrives Saturday night, with scattered showers out ahead of it for that afternoon. Highs won’t tumble too much, back to the mid-60s entering next week.

