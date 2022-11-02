Attention School Administrators! Sign up for our school closings system here

Birthday Club
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We at 13abc have to make changes to our computer software from time to time to enhance both our security and yours. Unfortunately for us, this time it’s for the school closing system.

School administrators will now access the school closing system using their email address that is verified by staff at 13abc. We understand that roles change and that people retire or leave to work elsewhere - and that information may have been lost over the years - so we’re asking you to start fresh!

[Note: You’ll need to use a desktop or laptop computer to sign up - the process doesn’t exist on our mobile web page]

STEP 1: CLICK HERE

This takes you to our Closings page. If you scroll down just a little, look on the right side below the graphic that reads “Your Official School Closings Station” - where you’ll see our WTVG Church/Business Closing Code Request form.

Please fill out every text box with the proper information, agree to the Terms and Conditions and then hit the ‘Submit’ button.

STEP 2: Check your email

After you enter that information it will be sent to 13abc and we will update the system manually. You will then receive an email with a temporary password and a link to access the profile. This may be a slow process, so please be patient.

STEP 3: Change your password

You’re now good to go and will be able to access your school’s account going forward.

You’ll still click on the yellow/orange ‘Admin Login’ button on the Weather/Closings page to access the account. We’ve also set up a ‘Closings Admin Help Site’ with directions and videos to guide you through using the program.

We know this can be frustrating, so if you have any questions or need help with the process, give us a call Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Please call 419-531-1313 then dial extension 3864 and we’ll be able to help.

