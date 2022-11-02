Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Biden recognizes work on ‘infrastructure talent pipeline’

President Joe Biden speaks in Philadelphia, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
President Joe Biden speaks in Philadelphia, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks Wednesday recognizing the efforts to train people in jobs for what the White House calls three critical sectors: broadband, construction and electrification.

In a statement, the White House said Biden will acknowledge commitments from 350 organizations in 50 states and territories as part of the “Infrastructure Talent Pipeline Challenge.”

Launched in June, the challenge was described as a call to action for employers, unions and educators, as well as charitable organizations and government agencies at all levels, to support equitable workforce development.

Union tradespeople will join the president and demonstrate how they train workers in skills critical to implementing the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The White House credited the infrastructure package, along with the CHIPS and Science Act, Inflation Reduction Act and American Rescue Plan, for creating millions of “good-paying union jobs” within the next several years.

Biden is planning to deliver remarks at 2:40 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Georgia said three high school students were among four killed in a rollover crash...
Police: 3 high school students among 4 killed in rollover crash
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Patients want to know if the office will reopen.
Toledo orthodontist back behind bars for federal probation violation
One Government Center in Toledo, Ohio.
Toledo City Council suspends City Auditor, council president avoids removal
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Houston cops seek shooters in Migos rapper Takeoff’s slaying

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden will deliver remarks Wednesday evening on threats to democracy.
Biden to speak on threats to democracy ahead of midterms
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers speaks...
Witness: Oath Keepers head tried to reach Trump after Jan. 6
Authorities said Kendall Howard, 30, was arrested and charged with the attempted murder of two...
Suspect in wounding of 2 Newark police officers apprehended
LIVE: Biden job training remarks
President Joe Biden speaks at the Howard Theatre, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Washington.
Biden administration spending $4.5 billion to help lower home heating costs