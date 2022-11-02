Building Better Students: St. Ursula anticipates its new field

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - St. Ursula Academy student-athletes are anticipating the upcoming fall season for more reasons than one.

The arrows are breaking ground on new turf for its Lacrosse and Soccer teams next summer.

The field is a dream come true for both students and administration, as it’s 90 percent funded by generous donations.

Mary Werner, president of Saint Ursula Academy, said the field is an advancement for students.

“We believe in whole person education mind-body, heart and soul, and having a place for student-athletes to play that is consistent with the caliber of their play is an exciting opportunity for our girls,” she said.

St. Ursula junior Lydia Case said she’s excited to dribble the soccer ball on the new field.

“We are super excited after practice. That’s all we could talk about, how we’re getting a turf field,” she said.

The new field is the icing on the cake for the soccer team, who just won the Three Rivers Athletic Conference Championship for the fourth time.

“Having turf here is going to be a big advantage because a lot of us go through the club, and we play on turf all the time, so having the grass was kind of a disadvantage for us,” Emma Helminski said. Helminski is a junior at St. Ursula.

Scott Reed, St. Ursula’s head soccer coach, said the turf field would not only assist in speed but it will also ensure the team is less dependent on the weather.

“I think it’s definitely going to help our continued success that we’ve had here for the past decades probably. I think the style of soccer that we’re playing, getting a turf field is definitely going to help us with a speed that which we want to play we like to push number fours, we like we’re like, we’re very attacked-minded, we don’t give up a lot of goals so for us getting a tough year old it’s going to be beneficial for us,” Reed said.

