Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Building Better Students: St. Ursula anticipates its new field

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - St. Ursula Academy student-athletes are anticipating the upcoming fall season for more reasons than one.

The arrows are breaking ground on new turf for its Lacrosse and Soccer teams next summer.

The field is a dream come true for both students and administration, as it’s 90 percent funded by generous donations.

Mary Werner, president of Saint Ursula Academy, said the field is an advancement for students.

“We believe in whole person education mind-body, heart and soul, and having a place for student-athletes to play that is consistent with the caliber of their play is an exciting opportunity for our girls,” she said.

St. Ursula junior Lydia Case said she’s excited to dribble the soccer ball on the new field.

“We are super excited after practice. That’s all we could talk about, how we’re getting a turf field,” she said.

The new field is the icing on the cake for the soccer team, who just won the Three Rivers Athletic Conference Championship for the fourth time.

“Having turf here is going to be a big advantage because a lot of us go through the club, and we play on turf all the time, so having the grass was kind of a disadvantage for us,” Emma Helminski said. Helminski is a junior at St. Ursula.

Scott Reed, St. Ursula’s head soccer coach, said the turf field would not only assist in speed but it will also ensure the team is less dependent on the weather.

“I think it’s definitely going to help our continued success that we’ve had here for the past decades probably. I think the style of soccer that we’re playing, getting a turf field is definitely going to help us with a speed that which we want to play we like to push number fours, we like we’re like, we’re very attacked-minded, we don’t give up a lot of goals so for us getting a tough year old it’s going to be beneficial for us,” Reed said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Georgia said three high school students were among four killed in a rollover crash...
Police: 3 high school students among 4 killed in rollover crash
It's due to a crash just over the state line
Sheriff: Man standing in center lane of I-75 hit by multiple vehicles, dies
Police responded to the Marathon gas station at Talmadge and Sylvania Sunday evening for...
Police investigate gas station shooting at Talmadge and Sylvania
Fuel drum from fatal BP-Husky fire.
Investigators believe accidental chemical release caused fatal BP-Husky fire
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court to hear arguments regarding affirmative action and college admission
University of Toledo Constitutional Law professor weighs in on Affirmative Action
This comes as Bass Pro Shops pulled their sponsorship of the competition
Rossford Walleye Roundup canceled for 2023 amid cheating scandal
The cheating scandal at a Cleveland-area walleye tournament has apparently led to some local...
Rossford Walleye Roundup canceled for 2023 amid cheating scandal
According to officials, the council will consider approving an $800,000 plan rather than the...
Toledo City Council amends legislation for medical debt relief measure