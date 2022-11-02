GOP figures rally in Northwest Ohio to show support of J.R. Majewski

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Republican Representatives and party experts are gathering in support of Republican Congressional Candidate J.R. Majewski on Tuesday.

Majewski’s America First event will take place at 6 p.m. at the Ottawa County Airport located on 3255 E. State Road, Port Clinton.

U.S. Representative Jim Banks and conservative political consultant Alex Bruesewitz will make appearances.

Virtual appearances will include Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz, U.S. Representative Thomas Massie, and U.S Representative Jason Smith.

