Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

GOP figures rally in Northwest Ohio to show support of J.R. Majewski

Republican JR Majewski is challenging Rep. Marcy Kaptur in Ohio's 9th Congressional District.
Republican JR Majewski is challenging Rep. Marcy Kaptur in Ohio's 9th Congressional District.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Republican Representatives and party experts are gathering in support of Republican Congressional Candidate J.R. Majewski on Tuesday.

Majewski’s America First event will take place at 6 p.m. at the Ottawa County Airport located on 3255 E. State Road, Port Clinton.

U.S. Representative Jim Banks and conservative political consultant Alex Bruesewitz will make appearances.

Virtual appearances will include Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz, U.S. Representative Thomas Massie, and U.S Representative Jason Smith.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Georgia said three high school students were among four killed in a rollover crash...
Police: 3 high school students among 4 killed in rollover crash
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Patients want to know if the office will reopen.
Toledo orthodontist back behind bars for federal probation violation
One Government Center in Toledo, Ohio.
Toledo City Council suspends City Auditor, council president avoids removal
This comes as Bass Pro Shops pulled their sponsorship of the competition
Rossford Walleye Roundup canceled for 2023 amid cheating scandal

Latest News

According to court documents, Joshua Johnson pled not guilty to involuntary manslaughter and...
Man pleads not guilty for fentanyl overdose death of 2-year-old girl
On Nov. 1 around 3:30 p.m., the Waterville Police Department responded to a report of a robbery...
Waterville Police searching for alleged robbery suspect
The fog is lifting, the sun is shining... and we'll have a similar Thursday, too. Dan Smith...
11/2: Dan's Wednesday Noon Forecast
Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced the Leaf Collection Program will start on Monday,...
Mayor Kapszukiewicz announces start of Leaf Collection Program