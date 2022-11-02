Man pleads not guilty for fentanyl overdose death of 2-year-old girl

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A man appeared in court Tuesday, in connection with the fentanyl overdose of a two-year-old girl.

According to court documents, Joshua Johnson pled not guilty to involuntary manslaughter and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Johnson was arrested and indicted by the Lucas County grand jury after his girlfriend Treyonna Smith’s daughter Jordynn Smith was found with a “lethal dose of fentanyl in her system”.

According to Toledo Police Department, officers said the incident occurred on Aug. 12, 2021. Officers responded to a call on the 500 block of Weber Street. According to the coroner, there was a bag found in the child’s mouth.

Johnson will appear in court for trial on November 29. His bond is continued at $55,000, no 10 percent. He is remanded into the custody of the Lucas County Sheriff’s Department

