Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Mayor Kapszukiewicz announces start of Leaf Collection Program

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced the Leaf Collection Program will start on Monday,...
Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced the Leaf Collection Program will start on Monday, Nov. 7.(WBTV File)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced the Leaf Collection Program will start on Monday, Nov. 7.

The City of Toledo says a variety of methods will be used to inform residents when leaf collection will occur in each neighborhood. The City, in partnership with local media, will announce each Friday where City crews will be working and where they will be the following week.

In addition, there are other ways to find out when crews will be on your street:

  • Sign up for Toledo Text Alerts. These will notify residents two weeks prior, one week prior and once again when the collection is complete. It will also alert residents to any changes in pick-up. To sign up for Toledo Text Alerts, click here.
  • A City of Toledo website map will be available with information on their specific collection week and by searching an address. To access the map, click here.
  • Call Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020
  • Check the City Facebook and Twitter accounts on Fridays
  • Watch for signs to be posted on your street

“We have reached our leaf pick-up goals for the past two years,” said Mayor Kapszukiewicz. “This program is designed by employees and it is proven to work.”

According to the City, in an effort to complete leaf collection by the end of the year, the Department of Public Services is asking residents to help in the following ways:

  • Rake leaves as close to the pick-up date as possible
  • Rake to the curb, do not place leaves in the street
  • When leaf collection takes place in your neighborhood, the City asks that all cars be off the street in order to get the street as clean as possible. ‘No Parking’ signs will be posted three to four days ahead of collection dates.

The City says it will not be able to return to an area where leaf collection has been completed. If you miss leaf collection, there are a few options:

  • Leaves can be composted or can be disposed of in a trash container
  • Transfer locations are available for you to dispose of your leaves for free

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Georgia said three high school students were among four killed in a rollover crash...
Police: 3 high school students among 4 killed in rollover crash
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Patients want to know if the office will reopen.
Toledo orthodontist back behind bars for federal probation violation
One Government Center in Toledo, Ohio.
Toledo City Council suspends City Auditor, council president avoids removal
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Houston cops seek shooters in Migos rapper Takeoff’s slaying

Latest News

Aron McKillips
‘Blow up the IRS’: Cleveland FBI arrests Sandusky man allegedly involved in extremist group
13abc School Closings
Attention School Administrators! Sign up for our school closings system here
The Toledo Post Office will be holding a job application workshop on Nov. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2...
Toledo Post Office hiring for the holidays
Lubbock County voting location
Scrutiny around Issue 21 increases as Toledoans head to the polls next week