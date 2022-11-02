Mayor Kapszukiewicz announces start of Leaf Collection Program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced the Leaf Collection Program will start on Monday, Nov. 7.

The City of Toledo says a variety of methods will be used to inform residents when leaf collection will occur in each neighborhood. The City, in partnership with local media, will announce each Friday where City crews will be working and where they will be the following week.

In addition, there are other ways to find out when crews will be on your street:

Sign up for Toledo Text Alerts. These will notify residents two weeks prior, one week prior and once again when the collection is complete. It will also alert residents to any changes in pick-up. To sign up for Toledo Text Alerts, click here

A City of Toledo website map will be available with information on their specific collection week and by searching an address. To access the map, click here

Call Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020

Check the City Facebook and Twitter accounts on Fridays

Watch for signs to be posted on your street

“We have reached our leaf pick-up goals for the past two years,” said Mayor Kapszukiewicz. “This program is designed by employees and it is proven to work.”

According to the City, in an effort to complete leaf collection by the end of the year, the Department of Public Services is asking residents to help in the following ways:

Rake leaves as close to the pick-up date as possible

Rake to the curb, do not place leaves in the street

When leaf collection takes place in your neighborhood, the City asks that all cars be off the street in order to get the street as clean as possible. ‘No Parking’ signs will be posted three to four days ahead of collection dates.

The City says it will not be able to return to an area where leaf collection has been completed. If you miss leaf collection, there are a few options:

Leaves can be composted or can be disposed of in a trash container

Transfer locations are available for you to dispose of your leaves for free

