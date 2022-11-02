November 2nd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fog is possible this morning, otherwise it will be sunny and nice this afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. Fog is possible early Thursday, the afternoon will turn sunny and warm. Highs will return to the low to middle 70s Thursday through Saturday. Showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible late Saturday afternoon and evening. Sunday through Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high in the middle 60s.

