Scrutiny around Issue 21 increases as Toledoans head to the polls next week

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents appear to be uneasy as many question Issue 21 of the upcoming election ballot.

As Toledoans prepare to take to the polls on November 8, some residents question why possible changes to the city’s Charter would come by way of 12 separate proposals that will be consolidated in one vote.

According to Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, the amendment was made and proposed to the city council by a group of residents.

“It’s kind of hard to say no to volunteer citizens. I don’t know why they lumped them all together. Some people might like that, some people might not, but I don’t know if it changes the dynamics,” said Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz.

The changes include allowing city funds to improve roads, extending mayoral and council term limits, and allowing the mayor’s office to spend more money without council approval, and several other items.

Some Toledo residents told 13abc they are not informed enough about Issue 21 to have an opinion. Other residents have questions concerning how the changes were consolidated together.

“I was there at the meeting when they were discussing it and told them that I felt it was too large of an issue to bundle everything into one package. And I didn’t think it was going to be successful because people are not going to read that whole amendment,” said Toledo resident Aaron Woods who questions the Issue’s motives. “If they would break it down so we can decide about what we want to vote on. Instead, it seems like it’s something that’s packaged together so that it would benefit the current sitting mayor so that he could have job security for the next four years,” said Woods.

Woods’ sentiments are commonly shared by other residents.

“They entice you with one thing that you might agree on, but if you voted on that one thing that you agree on, you have to vote on all 12 or other 11 that you don’t agree with,” said local resident Tina Butts.

Mayor Kapszukiewicz said he believes that the residents who proposed the amendment thought consolidating issues would lessen confusion come Election Day. In addition, he said this is what citizens asked for.

“At the end of the day, if you want the City of Toledo to be able to spend money fixing every road in our city, because right now we’re only allowed to fix 75% of them, then you would vote yes for issue 21,” said the mayor.

It is worth mentioning that last week 13abc’s I-team reported campaign finance documents list one of Mayor Kapszukiewicz’s deputy mayors, Karen Poore, as treasurer of the Forward Toledo political action committee started in 2021.

It was not a ballot issue PAC at first, but in a September filing, it became one, with a deputy mayor as treasurer of the PAC, pushing for changes to the Toledo Charter.

