Toledo orthodontist is back behind bars for a federal probation violation.

There's a note on the office door letting patients know they are closed
By Alexis Means
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Toledo Orthodontist Dr. Stuart Duchon is back behind bars for a federal probation violation.

According to jail records, Dr. Duchon was picked up by the U.S. Marshals just last week after violating his supervised release rules. However, his patients want to know if the office will reopen.

It’s not the first time the dentist has violated his federal probation orders. He was arrested last year in April.

In 2014 and was ordered to pay back more than $300,000 after he withheld taxes from his employees and never turned over the money to the government.

In addition, he was required to pay $5,000 per month until he fulfilled the payment. Dr. Duchon made some payments. However, he failed to disclose financial information to his probation officer.

Dr. Duchon’s office, located in the Glendale Professional building, is closed. On the door is a notice informing patients that the office is closed from November 1st to November 7. As of now, there is no update on when the dentist will be released from jail.

