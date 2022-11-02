Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Toledo Post Office hiring for the holidays

The Toledo Post Office will be holding a job application workshop on Nov. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2...
The Toledo Post Office will be holding a job application workshop on Nov. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Post Office located at 435 S. St. Clair St.(MGN)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Post Office is looking to hire more employees for the holiday season.

According to the United States Postal Service, the Toledo Post Office will be holding a job application workshop on Nov. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Post Office located at 435 S. St. Clair St. Personnel will be on site to provide detailed information about the open positions and to answer questions.

The available positions include:

  • Holiday Clerk Assistant
  • City Carrier Assistant
  • Mail Handler Assistant
  • Postal Support Employees
  • Rural Carrier Associates
  • Tractor Trailer Operators

USPS says starting salary is between $17.32 and $29.97 per hour.

Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays and must have an acceptable driving record. To see the details about the duties, responsibilities, requirements and benefits information, check out the job posting. According to USPS, job postings are updated frequently so check back often for additional opportunities.

Applications are accepted online only. To apply, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Georgia said three high school students were among four killed in a rollover crash...
Police: 3 high school students among 4 killed in rollover crash
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
One Government Center in Toledo, Ohio.
Toledo City Council suspends City Auditor, council president avoids removal
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Houston cops seek shooters in Migos rapper Takeoff’s slaying
This is a photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects...
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer dies at 38

Latest News

Lubbock County voting location
Scrutiny around Issue 21 increases as Toledoans head to the polls next week
November 2nd Weather Forecast
November 2nd Weather Forecast
Issue 21 includes 12 changes to the city charter that residents can either say yes or no to.
Toledo resident react to Issue 21
11/1/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/1/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast