Toledo Post Office hiring for the holidays

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Post Office is looking to hire more employees for the holiday season.

According to the United States Postal Service, the Toledo Post Office will be holding a job application workshop on Nov. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Post Office located at 435 S. St. Clair St. Personnel will be on site to provide detailed information about the open positions and to answer questions.

The available positions include:

Holiday Clerk Assistant

City Carrier Assistant

Mail Handler Assistant

Postal Support Employees

Rural Carrier Associates

Tractor Trailer Operators

USPS says starting salary is between $17.32 and $29.97 per hour.

Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays and must have an acceptable driving record. To see the details about the duties, responsibilities, requirements and benefits information, check out the job posting. According to USPS, job postings are updated frequently so check back often for additional opportunities.

Applications are accepted online only. To apply, click here.

