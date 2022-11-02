Northwest Ohio welcomes Sylvania Crumbl Cookies

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cookie enthusiasts can add a new bakery to their list as a local Crumbl Cookies opens its door for business on Friday.

The locally owned and operated Sylvania Crumbl Cookies is located at 6710 W. Central Ave., Suite 14 will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Store owners Andy and Julie Yeater said that besides “satisfying your sweet tooth,” the store will provide more than 70 careers for Toledo residents.

Customers can order in person during the first five business days of the grand opening. Delivery, curbside pickup, catering, and nationwide shipping will be made available starting Wednesday, November 9.

Crumbl Cookies rotates more than 200 flavors weekly. Among the plethora of flavors, the local storefront will feature six flavors during its opening week. Sylvania Crumbl will announce its weekly flavor drops each Sunday at 6 p.m. on all of its social media accounts.

