Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Northwest Ohio welcomes Sylvania Crumbl Cookies

Crumbl Cookies
Crumbl Cookies(WTVY)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cookie enthusiasts can add a new bakery to their list as a local Crumbl Cookies opens its door for business on Friday.

The locally owned and operated Sylvania Crumbl Cookies is located at 6710 W. Central Ave., Suite 14 will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Store owners Andy and Julie Yeater said that besides “satisfying your sweet tooth,” the store will provide more than 70 careers for Toledo residents.

Customers can order in person during the first five business days of the grand opening. Delivery, curbside pickup, catering, and nationwide shipping will be made available starting Wednesday, November 9.

Crumbl Cookies rotates more than 200 flavors weekly. Among the plethora of flavors, the local storefront will feature six flavors during its opening week. Sylvania Crumbl will announce its weekly flavor drops each Sunday at 6 p.m. on all of its social media accounts.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Georgia said three high school students were among four killed in a rollover crash...
Police: 3 high school students among 4 killed in rollover crash
It's due to a crash just over the state line
Sheriff: Man standing in center lane of I-75 hit by multiple vehicles, dies
Police responded to the Marathon gas station at Talmadge and Sylvania Sunday evening for...
Police investigate gas station shooting at Talmadge and Sylvania
Fuel drum from fatal BP-Husky fire.
Investigators believe accidental chemical release caused fatal BP-Husky fire
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River

Latest News

Patients want to know if the office will reopen.
Toledo orthodontist back behind bars for federal probation violation
Twice a year, the Flag City Honor Flight takes veterans from World War 2, The Korean War, and...
The Flag City Honor Flight pays homage to Vietnam Veterans
Building Better Students: St. Ursula anticipates its new field
U.S. Supreme Court to hear arguments regarding affirmative action and college admission
University of Toledo Constitutional Law professor weighs in on Affirmative Action