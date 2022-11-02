Birthday Club
University of Toledo Constitutional Law professor weighs in on Affirmative Action

Rebecca Zietlow is a Distinguished Professor at UT College of Law.
Local Constitutional Law expert says Affirmative Action will likely come to an end in American higher education
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Affirmative Action in education is in front of the U.S. Supreme Court as justices consider its future. So what does this mean for colleges and universities moving forward?

Affirmative Action is defined as laws, policies, and practices intended to end and correct the effects of a specific form of discrimination. It grants special consideration to racial minorities and women for access to education and employment. It used to include racial quotas until the U.S. Supreme Court ruled they were unconstitutional.

It’s been debated for decades. Colleges and universities use race as a factor in admission under the banner of Affirmative Action. The Supreme Court heard arguments Monday that could reshape higher education in the years ahead.

Rebecca Zietlow is a Distinguished University Professor of Constitutional Law at The University of Toledo. Like many others, she says there are clear signs the Supreme Court will close the book on Affirmative Action in American higher education.

“I think the court is going to strike down, going to rule, that race can’t be used at all in Affirmative Action programs and impose a racial blindness rule on the Fourteenth Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause, which will mean the government can’t take race into account for anything, including programs that were intended to benefit racial minorities.

If that does happen, Zietlow says there will be changes at many schools.

“What I would expect universities to try to do is achieve some of the goals of diversity on campus by giving preferences that are not racially based. For example, people who come from economically underprivileged backgrounds or geographic areas that do not have good public school systems.”

A decision in the Affirmative Action cases is not expected before late spring 2023.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

