Waterville Police searching for alleged robbery suspect

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed the Kroger in Waterville on Tuesday.

On Nov. 1 around 3:30 p.m., the Waterville Police Department responded to a report of a robbery at the Waterville Kroger located at 8370 Waterville-Swanton Road.

WPD says a white male wearing a hat and a mask approached the service desk, demanded money and stated that he had a gun. The suspect was given an undetermined amount of money then exited the front door of the store. The suspect drove away in an unknown direction driving an older model, silver two-door Pontiac Sunfire.

According to WPD, No firearm was observed.

If you have any information on the robbery, call the Waterville Police Department at 419-878-8184.

Waterville Kroger robbery suspect vehicle (Waterville Police Department)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.