Waterville Police searching for alleged robbery suspect

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed the Kroger in Waterville on Tuesday.

On Nov. 1 around 3:30 p.m., the Waterville Police Department responded to a report of a robbery at the Waterville Kroger located at 8370 Waterville-Swanton Road.

WPD says a white male wearing a hat and a mask approached the service desk, demanded money and stated that he had a gun. The suspect was given an undetermined amount of money then exited the front door of the store. The suspect drove away in an unknown direction driving an older model, silver two-door Pontiac Sunfire.

According to WPD, No firearm was observed.

If you have any information on the robbery, call the Waterville Police Department at 419-878-8184.

Waterville Kroger robbery suspect vehicle
Waterville Kroger robbery suspect vehicle(Waterville Police Department)

