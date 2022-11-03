11/3: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Another foggy morning has led into a mostly sunny afternoon... and Friday should keep the fog at bay for most of us, as we keep highs rolling into the 70s. Saturday will mark a turning point, with scattered showers and 40mph southwest winds. If you’re itching to put up holiday lights before the cold weather arrives, Sunday should be less windy and still comfortable in the 60s, with those conditions carrying us into Election Day.

