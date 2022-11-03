Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

11/3: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Warm and dry Friday; rainy, windy Saturday
Another foggy morning and sunny afternoon, then we're eyeing rain and wind Saturday. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Another foggy morning has led into a mostly sunny afternoon... and Friday should keep the fog at bay for most of us, as we keep highs rolling into the 70s. Saturday will mark a turning point, with scattered showers and 40mph southwest winds. If you’re itching to put up holiday lights before the cold weather arrives, Sunday should be less windy and still comfortable in the 60s, with those conditions carrying us into Election Day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patients want to know if the office will reopen.
Toledo orthodontist back behind bars for federal probation violation
This comes as Bass Pro Shops pulled their sponsorship of the competition
Rossford Walleye Roundup canceled for 2023 amid cheating scandal
After a bus driver drove past a “drop off” site – near Devonshire – for more than an hour....
TPS launches investigation after students were terrified on bus
Aron McKillips
‘Blow up the IRS’: Cleveland FBI arrests Sandusky man allegedly involved in extremist group
On Nov. 1 around 3:30 p.m., the Waterville Police Department responded to a report of a robbery...
Waterville Police searching for alleged robbery suspect

Latest News

Another foggy morning and sunny afternoon, then we're eyeing rain and wind Saturday. Dan Smith...
11/3: Dan's Thursday Noon Forecast
Mostly Sunny & Warm 7-Day
November 3rd Weather Forecast
November 3rd Weather Forecast
November 3rd Weather Forecast
11/2/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/2/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast