11/3/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy, not as chilly, lows in the lower 50s. FRIDAY: AM sun, PM clouds, warm and breezy, highs in the lower to mid 70s. SATURDAY: A few dry hours in the morning, then rain likely, becoming very windy, highs near 70 degrees. Daylight Saving Time ends early Sunday morning...don’t forget to “fall back” one hour. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, mild, highs in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.