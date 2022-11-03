11/3/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast
Two more days with high temperatures in the 70s
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy, not as chilly, lows in the lower 50s. FRIDAY: AM sun, PM clouds, warm and breezy, highs in the lower to mid 70s. SATURDAY: A few dry hours in the morning, then rain likely, becoming very windy, highs near 70 degrees. Daylight Saving Time ends early Sunday morning...don’t forget to “fall back” one hour. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, mild, highs in the mid 60s.
