Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Cherry Street Mission in need of turkeys, Thanksgiving help

CSMM says with the impact of higher food and supply costs, they are in need of more turkeys.
CSMM says with the impact of higher food and supply costs, they are in need of more turkeys.(WPTA)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cherry Street Mission Ministries is in need of turkeys and Thanksgiving help.

Cherry Street Mission says they use approximately 1,000 turkeys a year to produce warm meals for guests. With the impact of higher food and supply costs, they are in need of more turkeys.

Donations can be dropped off at 1501 Monroe Street in Toledo on Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. You can also call 419-214-3419 to schedule a drop off appointment.

Cherry Street Mission is also seeking volunteers to help on Thanksgiving Day to make it a special day for guests.

For more information on volunteering, contact Kelsey at volunteer@cherrystreetmission.org or call 419-214-3419.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patients want to know if the office will reopen.
Toledo orthodontist back behind bars for federal probation violation
This comes as Bass Pro Shops pulled their sponsorship of the competition
Rossford Walleye Roundup canceled for 2023 amid cheating scandal
After a bus driver drove past a “drop off” site – near Devonshire – for more than an hour....
TPS launches investigation after students were terrified on bus
Aron McKillips
‘Blow up the IRS’: Cleveland FBI arrests Sandusky man allegedly involved in extremist group
On Nov. 1 around 3:30 p.m., the Waterville Police Department responded to a report of a robbery...
Waterville Police searching for alleged robbery suspect

Latest News

For Ride to the Polls to early vote centers and on Election Day, call 419-VOTE-NOW...
Local organizations to provide free Ride to the Polls
Another foggy morning and sunny afternoon, then we're eyeing rain and wind Saturday. Dan Smith...
11/3: Dan's Thursday Noon Forecast
The body of Adam Harrigan was found in Swan Creek Thursday.
Missing teen’s body found in Swan Creek
Other Republican U.S. Representatives from around the country also attended the event virtually.
JR Majewski holds rally in Ottawa County