Cherry Street Mission in need of turkeys, Thanksgiving help

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cherry Street Mission Ministries is in need of turkeys and Thanksgiving help.

Cherry Street Mission says they use approximately 1,000 turkeys a year to produce warm meals for guests. With the impact of higher food and supply costs, they are in need of more turkeys.

Donations can be dropped off at 1501 Monroe Street in Toledo on Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. You can also call 419-214-3419 to schedule a drop off appointment.

Cherry Street Mission is also seeking volunteers to help on Thanksgiving Day to make it a special day for guests.

For more information on volunteering, contact Kelsey at volunteer@cherrystreetmission.org or call 419-214-3419.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.