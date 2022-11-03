Birthday Club
Columbia Gas bills about to increase

Propane flame inside of gas boiler furnace
Propane flame inside of gas boiler furnace
By Shaun Hegarty
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s likely your natural gas bill will go up in the near future.

The question now is how much and when? This as Columbia Gas files a new plan for its proposed rate increase.

The Public Utility Commission of Ohio has to sign off on final numbers. It’s clear we will see an increase, just not sure how much. To get natural gas in your home you pay your bill in two parts. First the gas you actually use and then the fixed cost to get it there. That’s the part Columbia Gas wants to increase.

“It’s understandable that businesses like guaranteed bill collections but that’s not what’s good for regular consumers,” said Tom Bullock of the Citizens Utility Board.

Bullock’s group estimates the increase to be about $20 dollars a month. Columbia Gas counters saying the increase will increase by $3.76 per month. The PUCO is expected to make the final call soon, which will cost you more even if you use the same or less natural gas.

Columbia gas also plans to end its non-low-income energy efficiency program. Couple all that with rising energy cost that we’ve seen for months.

“All the consumer is left with is a price increase on the flat fee, a price increase on the price of gas and a removal of the cost savings. It’s backwards and shouldn’t be the way we do things in Ohio,” said Bullock.

No one knows what natural gas prices will look like in the coming years to determine exactly what your bill will become.

