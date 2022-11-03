Birthday Club
Dine in the 419: Charlie’s

By Tony Geftos
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) -Today, we’re in Maumee at one of three Charlie’s restaurants in the Toledo area. This one is on Dussel Dr. The other two are on Central Ave. in Sylvania Twp. and Airport Hwy. in Swanton. All three are celebrating 50 years in 2022!

“Southwyck Mall was the original in 1972, and dad expanded over the years, and, you know, we kind of went up to 10 restaurants, 11 restaurants it was, and then we downsized quite a bit over the years and came down to three because dad’s kind of semi-retired now,” says owner of Charlie’s Restaurants, George Kyriakou.

When George’s father first came to the United States, he came to Detroit and started making Coney Dogs, which he brought to his restaurant in Toledo. As the years went by, Gyros became more popular, so the menu shifted to highlight Gyros.

“We have a lot of things going on. We’ve got the drive-thru, breakfast, lunch, and it’s all happening at this time,” says Head Chef Steve Cheaib. Today, we sample the Gyro Greek Salad. You can have gyro with your breakfast order, too, in an omelet or on the side with eggs. Check out the full menu for Charlie’s here: http://charliesoftoledo.com/

