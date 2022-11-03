Gabby Petito’s family to sue police over response to domestic call

(Gray News) - The family of Gabby Petito have filed a suit against the Moah, Utah, Police Department over their response to a 2021 domestic call between the woman and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.

Nichole Schmidt, Gabby’s mother, said in a Thursday news conference that more should have been done to protect her daughter.

A couple of weeks after that domestic incident, Laundrie killed Petito. He returned to his Florida home without her.

Her body was found in Grand Teton National Forest after a massive search.

Laundrie, who took his own life weeks later, admitted to the slaying in a note found next to his body.

