Gabby Petito’s family to sue police over response to domestic call

Gabby Petito is seen in body cam during a domestic violence call in Moab, Utah, in 2021.
Gabby Petito is seen in body cam during a domestic violence call in Moab, Utah, in 2021.(Source: Moab Police Department/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The family of Gabby Petito have filed a suit against the Moah, Utah, Police Department over their response to a 2021 domestic call between the woman and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.

Nichole Schmidt, Gabby’s mother, said in a Thursday news conference that more should have been done to protect her daughter.

A couple of weeks after that domestic incident, Laundrie killed Petito. He returned to his Florida home without her.

Her body was found in Grand Teton National Forest after a massive search.

Laundrie, who took his own life weeks later, admitted to the slaying in a note found next to his body.

