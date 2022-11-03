Local organizations to provide free Ride to the Polls

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Area Jobs with Justice and Interfaith Worker Justice Coalition is partnering with the Monroe Street Neighborhood Center to provide free Rides to the Polls.

Organizers say for Ride to the Polls to early vote centers and on Election Day, call 419-VOTE-NOW (419-868-3669) or send an email to gotvohio@gmail.com.

According to organizers, drivers and phone operators are standing by. If the line is busy when you call or if you are sent to voicemail, make sure to leave your number and your call will be returned as soon as possible.

