MCSO: Exotic wallaby running free in Bedford Township

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough has reported that there is an exotic wallaby running free in Bedford Township.

According to MCSO, under the Animal Welfare Act, the United States Department of Agriculture is responsible for overseeing exotic animal breeders and enforcement of exotic animal facilities.

MCSO says the wallaby issue has been reported to the USDA, who has informed MCSO that the wallaby is not a threat to public safety as it will not approach humans, dogs or other domestic animals.

Anyone with information on the wallaby’s owner is asked to report the information directly to the USDA here.

If the wallaby is spotted, call the Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070. Do not approach the animal.

