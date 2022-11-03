Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

MCSO: Exotic wallaby running free in Bedford Township

MCSO says the wallaby issue has been reported to the USDA.
MCSO says the wallaby issue has been reported to the USDA.(Monroe County Sheriff's Office)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough has reported that there is an exotic wallaby running free in Bedford Township.

According to MCSO, under the Animal Welfare Act, the United States Department of Agriculture is responsible for overseeing exotic animal breeders and enforcement of exotic animal facilities.

MCSO says the wallaby issue has been reported to the USDA, who has informed MCSO that the wallaby is not a threat to public safety as it will not approach humans, dogs or other domestic animals.

Anyone with information on the wallaby’s owner is asked to report the information directly to the USDA here.

If the wallaby is spotted, call the Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070. Do not approach the animal.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patients want to know if the office will reopen.
Toledo orthodontist back behind bars for federal probation violation
This comes as Bass Pro Shops pulled their sponsorship of the competition
Rossford Walleye Roundup canceled for 2023 amid cheating scandal
After a bus driver drove past a “drop off” site – near Devonshire – for more than an hour....
TPS launches investigation after students were terrified on bus
Aron McKillips
‘Blow up the IRS’: Cleveland FBI arrests Sandusky man allegedly involved in extremist group
On Nov. 1 around 3:30 p.m., the Waterville Police Department responded to a report of a robbery...
Waterville Police searching for alleged robbery suspect

Latest News

CSMM says with the impact of higher food and supply costs, they are in need of more turkeys.
Cherry Street Mission in need of turkeys, Thanksgiving help
For Ride to the Polls to early vote centers and on Election Day, call 419-VOTE-NOW...
Local organizations to provide free Ride to the Polls
Another foggy morning and sunny afternoon, then we're eyeing rain and wind Saturday. Dan Smith...
11/3: Dan's Thursday Noon Forecast
The body of Adam Harrigan was found in Swan Creek Thursday.
Missing teen’s body found in Swan Creek