Missing teen’s body found in Swan Creek

The body of Adam Harrigan was found in Swan Creek Thursday.
The body of Adam Harrigan was found in Swan Creek Thursday.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The body of a missing teenager has been recovered from Swan Creek Thursday.

Toledo Police officials said Adam Harrigan, 19, was found in the water by his grandfather while the man’s family was out searching for him.

According to the official, there were no signs of trauma on the body. A coroner will determine the cause of death.

TPD posted the missing person report on Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Missing Adult: Adam Harrigan, age 19, is missing from the 2400 block of S. Holland-Sylvania. He is 6’3 and 150 lbs....

Posted by Toledo Police Department on Wednesday, November 2, 2022

