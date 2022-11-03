Birthday Club
Neighborhood Nuisance: Neighbors raise concern over Sir Maejor Page’s former Toledo home

By Willie Daniely III
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Glenwood Ave. have complained about home on their beloved street.

The home belonging to Maejor Page has been reported as a problem spot long before now.

Maejor Page purchased the home with money allegedly taken from his Black Live Matter of Greater Atlanta Charity. Back in 2020, the home was searched by the FBI. Marcus Busdicker’s mom lives next door, and he said she was home during the raid.

“It scared the crap out of my mom to see the FBI. We get it they’re doing their job, but to see it active in action scared her because she was watching TV. She looked up, and they had it swarmed,” said Biusdicker.

In January of 2022, the house caught on fire due to a space heater. Now it’s been left vacant, except for the squatters and neighborhood kids who venture inside.

It’s an eyesore. You know we have a nice neighborhood here, we have a lot of nice people, and we don’t want to have people who aren’t from here living in the building,” said Busdicker.

With people going in and out illegally, neighbors are concerned that their homes could be the next target.

The City of Toledo’s Code Compliance department said its hands are tied because the home is part of a federal investigation. To give neighbors some peace of mind, the department sent an inspector to see what could be done to make sure no can enter the home.

Busdicker said he wants to see the street curb appeal returned.

“We can plant some flowers or have a little park. I could even cut grass here so the kids could enjoy it, and it wouldn’t be such an eyesore,” said Busdicker.

If you have a troubled property in your community that has become a neighborhood nuisance, send an email to willie.daniely@13abc.com. Include contact info, photos, and as many details as possible.

