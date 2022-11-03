New, safer plastic being developed at BGSU

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - For over a decade now, scientists at Bowling Green State University have been working on developing a more sustainable and safer form of plastic to use in everyday products.

The goal is to make a plastic as durable as any other, but one that is easier to dispose of and reuse when the product is no longer needed. A key part of that process is UV light, and the labs and staff at BGSU are well equipped for that.

“My background is in photochemistry,” said Dr. Jayaraman Sivaguru, a distinguished university professor in the Department of Chemistry. “At BGSU, we have the center for photochemical sciences, which is a very unique institution in the world.”

Plastics normally come from fossil fuels, but this new plastic is made from a chemical found in the extract of a vanilla bean. To simulate the recycling process, the new plastic is stirred into a solvent with oxygen removed, and then bathed in a specific wavelength of UV light. That breaks it down into tiny bits that can easily be used again to build more plastic.

Dr. Sivaguru compares it to playing with Legos: “You shine light, and the lego set will come apart, but it will come apart in a specific way so that it regenerates the lego piece, and then you can essentially rebuild the lego set. So you are basically programming it to degrade.”

They chose that type of light because there’s not much of it in natural sunlight, and therefore it won’t break down if left out in nature and produce more microplastics that pollute the environment.

“We want to make it right the first time we do it,” Dr. Sivaguru told us. “So, our hope is that within the next 10 years, we should have a process where it is almost 95% efficient.”

At that level, the plastic becomes commercially viable and can be incorporated into everyday products. Since this research can take such a long time, many students have been involved over the years.

“It takes decades to do it, so there has to be knowledge transfer and they have to learn the technique,” explained Dr. Sivaguru. “So, the contributions of students becomes paramount in doing this type of research that benefits the greater good.”

This new kind of plastic won’t fix the issue of plastic already in our oceans, but along with the development of biodegradable plastics, it’s another step towards reducing future waste and improving the efficiency of recycling plastic.

