November 3rd Weather Forecast

Mostly Sunny & Warm Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:06 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dense fog will be slow to fade this morning, but the afternoon will turn warm and sunny with highs in the low 70s. Friday will bring some high clouds with a high in the middle 70s. Rain is likely mid-day to afternoon on Saturday with a high near 70. Sunday through Wednesday of next week is expected to be dry, mostly sunny, and warm with highs in the middle 60s.

