November 3rd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dense fog will be slow to fade this morning, but the afternoon will turn warm and sunny with highs in the low 70s. Friday will bring some high clouds with a high in the middle 70s. Rain is likely mid-day to afternoon on Saturday with a high near 70. Sunday through Wednesday of next week is expected to be dry, mostly sunny, and warm with highs in the middle 60s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.