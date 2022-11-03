Birthday Club
Ohio AG sues Dollar General over alleged deceptive pricing

By Willie Daniely III
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dollar General is in hot water as the Attorney General’s office sues it over alleged deceptive pricing.

The Attorney General’s office received numerous complaints from Dollar General customers spanning several counties, including Lucas County. The various complaints were that customers were charged different prices at checkout than the ones on the shelves.

“It’s kind of the old bait-and-switch idea. Here’s the low, low price, and when you get to the cash register, it’s a high price,” said Yost. “We immediately decided with inflation off the hook, we need it to get to work and get a court order to try to fix this”.

One example included customers buying shampoo listed at $1 and paying double. The Ohio Department of Agriculture allows a 2 percent error rate on overcharges, but a test done in Butler County found an error rate of 16.7 percent to 88.2 percent for 20 Dollar General Stores.

Dollar General customer Linda Crowe calls the findings disappointing and dishonest.

“And you think it’s just one or two to people, but when you multiply how many Dollar Generals there are in the state of Ohio, and I always say a quarter makes a difference or a dime makes a difference, you add up multiple people, and they’re making money,” said Crowe.

Crowe says this is exactly why she monitors items as they are rung up. “I will tell the cashier, and I will have to go back. A lot of times, I have to take my camera and take a picture of the price tag, bring it back up to them or whatever, and sometimes they’ll give it to you, and sometimes they won’t,” said Crowe.

Attorney General Yost asks if anyone sees deceptive pricing at a store near them to contact his office.

