Police: Women accused of running brothels in Toledo, soliciting undercover detectives

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Four women were arrested and are facing charges for allegedly promoting prostitution and being involved in a brothel in Toledo. Police say the suspects solicited undercover detectives for sexual activity.

According to TPD, the charges for each woman is as follows:

Cha Sun Kim, 63: Promote prostitution

Du Chunlan, 59: Promote prostitution; Establish, maintain, operate, manage, supervise, control, have interest in a brothel

Lanyang Yang, 57: Promote prostitution; Establish, maintain, operate, manage, supervise, control, have interest in a brothel

Junling Zhang, 60: Promote prostitution; Establish, maintain, operate, manage, supervise, control, have interest in a brothel

Each charge is classified as a fourth degree felony.

TPD says the women were arrested after undercover detectives were solicited by Chunlan, Yang and Zhang for sexual activity for hire at massage/spa locations in the Toledo area.

Police say Cha Sun Kim operates one of the massage parlors in the 3400 block of Secor Road.

According to TPD, when executing a search warrant, detectives located funds, bank information and other equipment used in the operation of prostitution. The detective also located Sun Kim’s ID in the same bedroom as the keys to the location, ledgers and mail that utilized the spa’s address.

Sun Kim appeared in court on Nov. 3. Bond was set as supervised own recognizance and she was placed on electronic monitoring.

Chunlan, Yang and Zhang will appear in court on Nov. 4.

Cha Sun Kim (Lucas County Corrections Center)

Du Chunlan (Lucas County Corrections Center)

Lanyang Yang (Lucas County Corrections Center)

Junling Zhang (Lucas County Corrections Center)

