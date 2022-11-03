Thomas Rhett to perform at Huntington Center, tickets on sale soon

Birthday Club
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Thomas Rhett will be making a stop at the Hunting Center as part of his “Home Team Tour 23″ next year and tickets go on sale next week.

According to the Huntington Center, Thomas Rhett, along with special guests Cole Swindell and Nate Smith, will be performing at the Huntington Center on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

The Huntington Center says tickets will go on sale Friday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at the box office and Ticketmaster.com.

Ticket prices range from $29.50 to $129.50. These prices do not include VIP Packages or Platinum seating.

For more information, click here.

