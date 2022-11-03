TPS launches investigation after students were terrified on bus

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Toledo Public Schools parents are outraged after their children had a terrifying experience on the bus on Monday.

After a bus driver drove past a “drop off” site – near Devonshire – for more than an hour. Parents said the district failed to notify them that the bus would be late. Now the district has launched an investigation.

A local mother, who wishes to remain anonymous, had two kids on the bus.

“We were watching the bus like drive on another mom’s app, and she [the bus driver] literally was just circling, and there was no stopping. So, I was very concerned on what she was doing and what was going on,” she said.

The mother called 911. Below is a transcript of the call.

Caller: My kids are on the school bus. They get out of school at 3:20 p.m.

Dispatch: Um, huh

Caller: They’re still not dropped off yet at the bus stop. My son has no idea where they are and keeps saying the bus drivers taking them. I don’t know who else to call. The school won’t answer. There’s other parents over here. We have no idea where our kids are.

The mother told 13abc her kids’ father tracked their son’s cell phone and took matters into his own hand.

“He pulled out from the bus and stopped and got out and told her that he wanted the kids off the bus. And obviously, my kids noticed it was their dad, so my two kids just got off the bus, and she did not ask for identification or anything,” the mother said.

Toledo Public Schools Deputy Superintendent James Gant said the district has launched an investigation.

“I’m not sure how it got off route. I will tell you. Obviously, it did, and we have to look at our process and figure out what we need to prove. So we are going to be doing that,” Gant said.

The kids said the bus driver made rude comments.

“We found there are things we have to improve upon. That’s anywhere from how we do a routing system and how we inform our parents to how our drivers act and interact with students and families,” Gant said.

Gant said the district will ensure the incident is rectified. However, in the meantime, this mother said she’s still waiting to hear from someone at transportation.

“It makes me very livid, and I feel like our children’s safety should be number one, and I don’t feel like anybody has taken it serious,” she said.

The mother said many of the kids who ride this bus have not gotten back on the bus because they are extremely scared

