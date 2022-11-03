Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

VIDEO: Delta flight forced to make emergency landing after smoke fills cabin

A Delta flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles was forced to make an emergency landing after smoke filled the cabin. (Source: Mason Weiner/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A Delta Air Lines flight was forced to make an emergency landing earlier this week due to engine issues.

Delta Flight 2846 was on its way to Los Angeles from Atlanta when an engine reportedly went out, and smoke started to fill the cabin.

Passenger Mason Weiner shared a video on social media of what he called a “scary moment.”

According to Weiner, the smoke in the plane’s cabin was from burnt oil after it lost one of its engines.

The Delta passenger wrote that the crew was “amazing” in handling the situation, and “everything went smooth” with an emergency landing in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

The body of Adam Harrigan was found in Swan Creek Thursday.
Missing teen’s body found in Swan Creek
Patients want to know if the office will reopen.
Toledo orthodontist back behind bars for federal probation violation
This comes as Bass Pro Shops pulled their sponsorship of the competition
Rossford Walleye Roundup canceled for 2023 amid cheating scandal
After a bus driver drove past a “drop off” site – near Devonshire – for more than an hour....
TPS launches investigation after students were terrified on bus
Aron McKillips
‘Blow up the IRS’: Cleveland FBI arrests Sandusky man allegedly involved in extremist group

Latest News

FILE - The Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center, in Auburn Hills, Mich.
Stellantis: Park older models due to 3 Takata air bag deaths
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Judge says he’ll appoint monitor for Donald Trump’s company
wayne breakfield
‘It was a miracle’: Farmer saved after being buried under soybeans in grain bin
A total lunar eclipse is expected sometime next week.
Timetable for Nov. 8 lunar eclipse