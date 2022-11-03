Birthday Club
Woman allegedly confesses to mother’s murder in 911 call

Investigators said the victim was involved in a verbal argument with her daughter prior to her death. (KSNV, LVMPD, CNN)
By KSNV Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) - Authorities believe a Las Vegas woman accused of killing her mother confessed to the crime during a call with 911.

Hend Bustami, 28, is charged with open murder in the death of her mother, who was found stabbed to death in her Las Vegas home around 2:30 a.m. last Wednesday.

In a 911 call, it appears Bustami told dispatchers she had committed the crime.

Hend Bustami, 28, is charged with open murder in the death of her mother, who was found stabbed to death in her Las Vegas home.(Source: LVMPD, KSNV via CNN)

“I think I killed my mommy,” the caller said.

“Why do you think you killed your mom?” the 911 dispatcher replied.

“Because I did. I murdered her,” the caller said. “I dropped the table on her head, and I cut her knuckle.”

The call soon ended.

Later that day, a concerned friend of the victim called police after she didn’t show up to work.

“We are all looking for her. She is not answering. She has not shown up to work. And when she called me last night going home, she was scared. And that was the last time I spoke to her,” said the friend in the call.

Investigators said the victim was involved in a verbal argument with Bustami prior to her death.

Authorities arrested the suspect near Barstow, California, with the help of the California Highway Patrol.

A date has not been set for her first court appearance.

