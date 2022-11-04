Birthday Club
11/4: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

Warm Friday; 50mph winds, rain expected Saturday
One last day of lovely weather, before winds up to 50mph kick up for your Saturday! Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
It’s another warm edition of Football Friday, with highs in the mid-70s and a bit of a southerly breeze. We’re dropping the “bit” part of that Saturday, as winds gust up to *50mph* and usher in scattered showers. Sunday should be calmer and drier -- the better day of the two for outdoor plans, by far. We’ll stay dry through Election Day and the rest of next work week, though highs will dip to the mid-50s as many voters head to the polls Tuesday.

