11/4: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

It’s another warm edition of Football Friday, with highs in the mid-70s and a bit of a southerly breeze. We’re dropping the “bit” part of that Saturday, as winds gust up to *50mph* and usher in scattered showers. Sunday should be calmer and drier -- the better day of the two for outdoor plans, by far. We’ll stay dry through Election Day and the rest of next work week, though highs will dip to the mid-50s as many voters head to the polls Tuesday.

