TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild, lows near 60. SATURDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY, very windy, warm, afternoon showers, highs in the lower 70s. South winds 20-40 with gusts up to 50 mph. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant, highs in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.