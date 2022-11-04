WATCH LIVE: 13abc Week in Review: Nov. 4, 2022
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Josh Croup recaps our top stories of the week Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below.
- ‘Blow up the IRS’: Cleveland FBI arrests Sandusky man allegedly involved in extremist group
- Police: Women accused of running brothels in Toledo, soliciting undercover detectives
- Two people shot and killed at after-hours club
- One man shot and killed while sitting in a car, two others injured
- TPS launches investigation after students were terrified on bus
- Rossford Walleye Roundup canceled for 2023 amid cheating scandal
- Investigators believe accidental chemical release caused fatal BP-Husky fire
- Trump to stump for Ohio GOP candidates at Dayton-area rally
- Toledo City Council suspends City Auditor, council president avoids removal
- JR Majewski holds rally in Ottawa County
- Scrutiny around Issue 21 increases as Toledoans head to the polls next week
- Cherry Street Mission in need of turkeys, Thanksgiving help
- Thomas Rhett to perform at Huntington Center, tickets on sale soon
- Northwest Ohio welcomes Sylvania Crumbl Cookies
