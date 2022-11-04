Area Office on Aging provides life-changing care for family caregivers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s called the sandwich generation. It’s defined as middle-aged adults who are caring for an aging parent or loved one as well as children. It’s a way of life for a lot of people in our area.

Julie Miller is one of them.

Overwhelmed and feeling alone are words she uses to describe how she felt at times. Things have changed for the better, thanks in large part to life-changing support programs and resources at the area office on aging. “I went through a lot of anger and frustration. I felt like no one was listening. It was hard.”

Julie is among millions of Americans who are part of the sandwich generation. “I really don’t know how I dealt with it. I basically just sat there and was frozen in life.”

In addition to her two teenage children, Julie says she was often taking care of her aging parents as well as her sister and sister’s children. Her mom died in 2020, but she continues to help care for her father and sister as well as her sister’s kids. “I was always strong-minded and strong willed, nothing bothered me and I just rolled with the punches, but I didn’t know how to handle this. Everywhere I turned there were roadblocks.”

That all started to change when she learned about the caregiver support program at the Area Office on Aging. “It gave me relief. I had moments where I could breathe, and I knew I wasn’t alone. That was the turning point.”

Justin Moor is the VP of Planning and Program Development at the Area Office on Aging. He says the average family caregiver is providing about 24 hours of unpaid care a week. He adds that outside of nursing homes, the bulk of long-term care comes from unpaid family caregivers. “Often times the caregivers are making sure their loved one gets to the doctor, eats well and gets enough rest. While at the same time they’re not getting to their own doctor or getting enough rest or eating correctly. We’re trying to remind the caregivers they do not have to do it alone. We are here to support them and supplement the care they provide to their aging loved one.”

It’s help that was life-changing for Julie. “It’s okay to ask for help. It’s okay that things are broken. This too shall pass.”

The Area Office on Aging is holding an expo for all caregivers November 10th from 10-2 at Parkway Place in Maumee. It’s described as a one-stop-shop to help you learn how to access all the local services and programs available for caregivers. The organization helps caregivers with things like counseling, free adult day care and free rides to medical appointments.

To learn more about the work of the area office on aging, click here or call (419) 382-0624.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.