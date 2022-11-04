Birthday Club
Family celebrates the life of a 6-year-old organ donor who was hit and killed on Heatherdowns

Elena Yakumithis will be honored by friends and family during the Hero Hustle 5k
Elena Yakumithis was 6 years old when she was hit and killed on Heatherdowns Blvd. in 2010.
By Tony Geftos
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Monny and Kelly Yakumithis, along with friends and family, celebrate the life of their daughter Elena each year. In 2010, Elena was 6 years old when she was hit and killed on Heatherdowns Blvd.

“Kelly’s car broke down and traffic had stopped so they could cross the street so they could get off to safety and distracted driver passed everybody that was stopped. Kelly had Elena by the hand, half a step ahead,” explained Monny. He said the driver was never charged because Elena and her mother were not in a crosswalk.

Her parents decided to donate Elena’s organs, saving the life of a 40-year-old father of four with her kidneys and a 13-year-old girl with her liver.

“Monny and I were able to say, you know, we made the right decision. This girl is thriving and, you know, that was just the universe telling us that, you know, we’ll be ok. It’ll be ok, even though we miss her desperately,” added Kelly.

This upcoming Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, outside the Dana World Headquarters in Maumee, friends and family of Elena will take part in the Hero Hustle 5k organized by Life Connection of Ohio.

“The Hero Hustle 5k is a wonderful way for our donor families to honor and remember their loved ones for giving that gift of life and allowing so many recipients to lead happy, healthy, active lives and participate in events like the Hero Hustle 5k,” said Kara Steele, Director of Community Services of Life Connection of Ohio.

This year marks year eight for Team Elena.

“Her core group of friends have come to every Hero Hustle. They come every year, and we love seeing them. It’s, you know, bittersweet. They’re 18 years old now, 19 years old now, and Elena was 6,” said Kelly.

“There’s the people who get to live on and they have their happiness from someone else’s tragedy, and by being involved in this we take that tragedy and turn it into something positive,” added Monny.

If you would like to sign up for the Hero Hustle 5k, click here. 13abc is a proud media sponsor of the Hero Hustle 5k.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

