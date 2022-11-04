First Alert Day Saturday: 50+ mph wind gusts possible for several hours

The 13abc First Alert weather team has issued a First Alert Day for Saturday, for 50+ mph wind gusts from the south-southwest lasting several hours.

The day will start out breezy near 30mph, with gusts increasing through the afternoon as a cold front approaches from the west. As a result, a Wind Advisory has been issued for all counties through Saturday evening.

South-southwest winds could gust to 50mph or higher as a cold front approaches from the west Saturday afternoon/early evening. (WTVG)

Scattered showers will also roll through, generally between noon and 8pm from west to east. Amounts should remain in the 1/4″ to 1/2″ range -- fairly light, but watch for visibility reduction and wet roads. East-west travelling vehicles should take especially close care while driving.

Loose objects should be secured to the best of your ability. Watch for downed trees or power lines as the day progresses. Stay with 13abc as this situation develops.

