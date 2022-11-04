Imagination Station attempts to shatter a world record

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Imagination Station is attempting to shatter a world record this weekend.

On Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Imagination Station will attempt to break the world record for collecting the most recyclable glass bottles in one hour, and they’re looking to the public for help.

Imagination Station is asking the community to collect all of the glass bottles they possibly can and bring them to Imagination Station’s drive-thru drop off on Nov. 5. This world record attempt is for bottles only, jars will not be accepted or counted towards the record.

To break the record, Imagination Station says they must collect at least two-and-a-half tons of glass bottles in the 60 minute time frame.

“The science center was recently awarded grants from the Ohio EPA and O-I Charities Foundation to support our new recycling and waste reduction initiative,” said Lori Hauser, Imagination Station chief executive officer. “This record attempt captures what we want to do – help people understand litter reduction, keep 2.5 tons of glass out of our landfills and we get to involve the community because we need the bottles they’re collecting to break the record.”

Imagination Station says all of the glass that gets collected will be recycled to make new glass bottles and jars or downcycled to be turned into sand.

