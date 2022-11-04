Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Imagination Station attempts to shatter a world record

Imagination Station will attempt to break the world record for collecting the most recyclable...
Imagination Station will attempt to break the world record for collecting the most recyclable glass bottles in one hour.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Imagination Station is attempting to shatter a world record this weekend.

On Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Imagination Station will attempt to break the world record for collecting the most recyclable glass bottles in one hour, and they’re looking to the public for help.

Imagination Station is asking the community to collect all of the glass bottles they possibly can and bring them to Imagination Station’s drive-thru drop off on Nov. 5. This world record attempt is for bottles only, jars will not be accepted or counted towards the record.

To break the record, Imagination Station says they must collect at least two-and-a-half tons of glass bottles in the 60 minute time frame.

“The science center was recently awarded grants from the Ohio EPA and O-I Charities Foundation to support our new recycling and waste reduction initiative,” said Lori Hauser, Imagination Station chief executive officer. “This record attempt captures what we want to do – help people understand litter reduction, keep 2.5 tons of glass out of our landfills and we get to involve the community because we need the bottles they’re collecting to break the record.”

Imagination Station says all of the glass that gets collected will be recycled to make new glass bottles and jars or downcycled to be turned into sand.

For more information, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of Adam Harrigan was found in Swan Creek Thursday.
Missing teen’s body found in Swan Creek
Four women were arrested and charged for allegedly running a brothel inside of a spa on Secor...
Police: Women accused of running brothels in Toledo, soliciting undercover detectives
After a bus driver drove past a “drop off” site – near Devonshire – for more than an hour....
TPS launches investigation after students were terrified on bus
Elisa Molina and her boyfriend Willie Walker were fatally shot in July 2021.
Police: Man indicted in Toledo murder of local couple
The Old West End home on Glenwood has seen better days. After being ransacked and catching...
Neighborhood Nuisance: Neighbors raise concern over Sir Maejor Page’s former Toledo home

Latest News

13abc’s Josh Croup recaps our top stories of the week Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream...
WATCH LIVE: 13abc Week in Review: Nov. 4, 2022
One last day of lovely weather, before winds up to 50mph kick up for your Saturday! Dan Smith...
11/4: Dan's Friday Noon Forecast
Elena Yakumithis will be honored by friends and family during the Hero Hustle 5k.
Hero Hustle 5k celebrates organ donors
Imagine It! - Glass On A String - Nov. 5th, 2022