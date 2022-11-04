Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Northeast Ohio 12-year-old identified in connection to ‘swatting’ incidents in OH, PA, TX, police say

Police in Ravenna said a 12-year-old boy was identified on Friday in connection to swatting...
Police in Ravenna said a 12-year-old boy was identified on Friday in connection to swatting incidents in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas.(WBRC)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Ravenna said a 12-year-old boy in Northeast Ohio was identified on Friday in connection to swatting incidents in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas.

Police began investigating after false threats were made against the Rootstown School District, Ravenna School District and Hudson School District, according to a department press release.

The threats made against the three schools were “unsubstantiated,” police said, clarifying students were not in put in danger due to the calls.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) branch in Cleveland put out a statement on Sept. 23, saying these calls are “not a joke.”

Police identified the 12-year-old, from Rootstown, on Nov. 4, the release said. Officials did not clarify how the alleged calls were made.

Police said the 12-year-old is believed to also be connected to similar swatting incidents in Pennsylvania and Texas.

Ravenna police Cpt. Jason Smallfield confirmed the boy was not taken into custody.

Officials said the investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Old West End home on Glenwood has seen better days. After being ransacked and catching...
Neighborhood Nuisance: Neighbors raise concern over Sir Maejor Page’s former Toledo home
Elena Yakumithis was 6 years old when she was hit and killed on Heatherdowns Blvd. in 2010.
Family celebrates the life of a 6-year-old organ donor who was hit and killed on Heatherdowns
Police say it's been the scene of several shootings and drug trafficking arrests.
City orders Mobile gas station to close for ten days after violence
The body of Adam Harrigan was found in Swan Creek Thursday.
Missing teen’s body found in Swan Creek
Four women were arrested and charged for allegedly running a brothel inside of a spa on Secor...
Police: Women accused of running brothels in Toledo, soliciting undercover detectives

Latest News

Woman shot at Norwich Apartments
Woman shot at Norwich Apartments
Crash on I-475 at ProMedica Parkway
Crash on I-475 at ProMedica Parkway
One woman was shot in the parking lot of Norwich Apartments.
Woman shot in apartment complex parking lot
Around 4:30 a.m., officers on scene told 13abc that a head-on collision occurred after a...
I-475 head-on collision, car goes wrong way on exit ramp
Nov. 5, 2022: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
Nov. 5, 2022: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast