Northeast Ohio 12-year-old identified in connection to ‘swatting’ incidents in OH, PA, TX, police say

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Ravenna said a 12-year-old boy in Northeast Ohio was identified on Friday in connection to swatting incidents in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas.

Police began investigating after false threats were made against the Rootstown School District, Ravenna School District and Hudson School District, according to a department press release.

The threats made against the three schools were “unsubstantiated,” police said, clarifying students were not in put in danger due to the calls.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) branch in Cleveland put out a statement on Sept. 23, saying these calls are “not a joke.”

Police identified the 12-year-old, from Rootstown, on Nov. 4, the release said. Officials did not clarify how the alleged calls were made.

Police said the 12-year-old is believed to also be connected to similar swatting incidents in Pennsylvania and Texas.

Ravenna police Cpt. Jason Smallfield confirmed the boy was not taken into custody.

Officials said the investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

